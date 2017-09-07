Snapchat message caused concern about Agawam High School

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Agawam police investigated a social media message that concerned some people ahead of the first day of school Thursday.

According to Agawam police, they received reports Wednesday evening about a Snapchat post that had unnerved some people who saw it. There was no specific threat made in the post, however.

Officers spoke to the person who had made the post, and police determined there was no threat.

School officials informed parents of Agawam High School students about the situation, and let them know that there is no danger.

Officers are present at the high school for the first day of classes.