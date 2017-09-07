Sheriff defends hurricane warrant warning

(WFLA/NBC News) A Florida sheriff is defending a controversial warning issued ahead of Hurricane Irma’s arrival.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd says he stands behind his tweet that reads “If you go to a shelter for Irma and you have a warrant, we’ll gladly escort you to the safe and secure shelter… called the Polk County Jail.”

“Never before did I think that we’d be beat up for giving people a warning and keeping people safe, but hey, that’s okay,” Judd said when asked about the tweet.

Judd went on to say that keeping sexual predators out of the shelters will be his main priority, but added that if someone has an outstanding warrant, something small like traffic tickets, they should take care of it now.

If you go to a shelter for #Irma and you have a warrant, we'll gladly escort you to the safe and secure shelter called the Polk County Jail https://t.co/Qj5GX9XQBi — Polk County Sheriff (@PolkCoSheriff) September 6, 2017

Read more: http://bit.ly/2j4NMJ6