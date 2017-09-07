Settlements reached in lawsuit over school stabbing death

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2016, file photo, Christopher Plaskon stands during a hearing in Superior Court in Milford, Conn. Plaskon is charged with murdering classmate Maren Sanchez, 16, in a stairwell at Milford's Jonathan Law High School on the day of the junior prom on April 25, 2014. Attorneys said at a hearing Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2016, that a possible plea agreement had not been reached to resolve the case against 18-year-old Christopher Plaskon. (Brian A. Pounds/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, Pool, File)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man who stabbed a high school classmate to death after she rejected his prom invitation has agreed to settle a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the victim’s mother.

A court document filed last week says 20-year-old Christopher Plaskon and his parents reached agreements with Donna Cimarelli-Sanchez. Details have not been disclosed, and the settlement still needs to be approved in a probate court.

Plaskon fatally stabbed 16-year-old Maren Sanchez in a hallway of Jonathan Law High School in Milford on the morning of April 25, 2014, the day of the prom. Plaskon was 16 at the time. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison in June after pleading no contest to murder.

A lawsuit against the city of Milford and its school board remains pending.

