Rises in teen suicide

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – It’s hard to think about, but the fact of the matter is, over the last few years, there has been an increase in teenage suicide. We’ve all been that age before, so we understand how hard it can be to make the right decision when you’re growing into adults. Fortunately, though, there are ways that we can keep a lookout for our younger family members and friends – so they can know someone supports and loves them. Clincial Psychologist Dr. Elaine Ducharme came to explain.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255 or www.suicideprevention.org