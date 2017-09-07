Retired Navy veteran explains what it is to be a hurricane hunter

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We’ve all been tracking Hurricane Irma through television and online.

One retired Navy veteran from Westfield has witnessed dangerous hurricanes from the inside. Fred Harling was a hurricane hunter during his service in the Navy from 1952 to 1957.

Hurricane hunters fly airplanes right into the storms to collect data. Harling told 22News that the hurricane hunting technology may have changed, but the goal remains the same.

“To give warning ahead of time so that people don’t get killed and because they evacuate places,” said Harling. “They take the airplanes and boats to get them away so they don’t get wrecked.”

Harling told 22News that the planes hurricane hunters fly nowadays, allow them to get much closer to the eye of the storm.