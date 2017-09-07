Qatar giving $30 million to help Harvey victims in Texas

The donation comes as Qatar works to show it's a supportive player on the world stage

JOSH LEDERMAN, Associated Press Published:
In this Sept. 5, 2017, photo, a worker walks past a pile of debris outside a business damaged by floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in Spring, Texas. With federal disaster reserves running out, the House is swiftly moving to pass President Donald Trump’s request for a $7.9 billion first installment of relief for victims of Harvey. GOP leaders also hope to use the urgent Harvey aid bill to solve a far more vexing issue: Increasing the U.S. debt limit to permit the government to borrow freely again to cover its bills. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Qatar says it’s giving $30 million to a new fund to help people in Texas recover from Harvey.

The donation appears to be the largest by a foreign government following the hurricane. It comes as Qatar works to show it’s a supportive player on the world stage amid a diplomatic crisis with its neighbors.

Qatari Ambassador to the U.S. Meshal bin Hamad Al Thani says the Qatar Harvey Fund will work with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, the Houston mayor and Texas organizations to rebuild flooded communities.

Abbott says he’s humbled by the world’s support and thanks Qatar for its generosity.

Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are feuding with Qatar over allegations the tiny gas-rich country funds extremism and other claims. Qatar denies the allegations.

