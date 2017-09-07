Pro-life advocates seek to end taxpayer funding of abortions

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Should taxpayer dollars be used to fund abortions in Massachusetts?

Pro-life advocates are leading a 2020 ballot campaign to vote on a constitutional amendment to end taxpayer funding of abortions.

The initiative petition calls for a constitutional amendment that states “nothing in this constitution requires the public funding of abortion.”

The Attorney General certified the petition Wednesday, moving it one step closer to the 2020 ballot.

Campaign supporters said they want to help women chose life instead of abortion.

“If you feel strongly about it, you can certainly donate to groups like planned parenthood who would then pass that money onto defer the cost of abortion for women who can’t afford it,” Bridget Fay, Spokeswomen, Massachusetts Alliance to Stop Public Funding of Abortion said. “What we’re just asking is that you not force taxpayers who disagree with abortion to fund this.”

Pro-choice advocates oppose the petition that they say could jeopardize women’s health.

The campaign will need to gather nearly 65,000 signatures before the proposal can make it onto the 2020 ballot.