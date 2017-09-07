SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A possible jumper on Memorial Bridge in Springfield caused traffic to slow down on the southbound lane, Thursday evening.

There were at least a dozen state and Springfield police cruisers at the center of the bridge.

There was also an ambulance at the location.

As of 6:30 p.m., it appears that police got the jumper away from the edge of the bridge into the ambulance, which took off.

The bridge is currently open and traffic is getting by.

22News is continuing coverage and will bring you updates as more information becomes available.