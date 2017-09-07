Polito: Health care needs to be affordable

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito was in Holyoke Thursday morning, to attend the annual Realtor Association of Pioneer Valley Legislative Breakfast.

Polito told 22News that Governor Baker was in Washington D.C. to testify in front of Congress about health care solutions for the state.

Many Massachusetts residents have health insurance to receive medical care, but it is not guarunteed that they can afford those health care costs..

Baker’s goal is to have congress work together to come up with a solution that would stabilize the marketplace, making health care affordable to residents who are struggling to pay for care.

“They should get help from the government, everyone deserves health care, ” said Harry Lorenz.

Lt. Governor Polito told 22News that it’s imperative health care become more accessible and affordable for Massachusetts residents.

“Massachusetts has been a leader in this area adopting reforms long ago that have made it possible for more people to gain coverage but it needs to be affordable and we need to be able to balance our budget,” said Polito.

In order for their administration to balance their budget, they need to be able to rely on federal money to provide affordable health care options for residents.