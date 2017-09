CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – There’s still plenty of time to get out on the golf course, and you can raise money for a youth hockey organization at the same time! John McDonough shared more.

Pioneer Valley Lightning Golf Tournament

Benefits the Pioneer Valley Youth Hockey Association

October 6th

Oak Ridge Golf Course, Agawam

12pm – Lunch/Registration

1pm – Shotgun Start

Dinner to Follow

pioneervalleyhockey.org