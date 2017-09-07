Pet of the Week: Baxter the dog

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – In this edition of Pet of the Week, we were introduced to Baxter, a 3-year-old Pit Bull Mix dog. Lee Chambers, Manager of Marketing and Communications for Dakin Humane Society, told us all about Baxter and about the 5th Annual Mutts & Mimosas event!

Baxter

Pit Bull Mix

Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society

Gender: Male

Age: 3 years

Baxter is a happy guy who likes other dogs, but not cats. He’s a good walking buddy and could be a good first dog for someone who lacks canine experience. He’s at an ideal age – past the stage of puppy shenanigans, but still a young fellow who’s got a good energy level and wants to share adventures with his new person or family. Come meet him at Dakin’s Springfield Adoption & Education Center.

This pet’s profile: https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt-a-pet-full.html#!/pet/36427884

5th Annual Mutts & Mimosas – October 1 from 11am – 2pm at Quonquont Farm in Whately

Dakin’s biggest annual fundraiser is coming…will you be there? Mutts & Mimosas is a terrific brunch event for people AND their dogs (if dogs are crowd-friendly and on a non-retractable leash) at scenic Quonquont Farm in Whately, MA. We’re serving a vegetarian brunch catered by Seth Mias, a make-your-own mimosa bar and live music from Banish Misfortune. We’ll have a silent auction, as well as a special auction for a year’s worth of wine. You can try reiki with your pup! Join us in a gorgeous setting for a lovely day, with or without your four-footed friend! Early bird ticket price is $60 (before September 10), then it becomes $75 per person through September 30. Admission for dogs is free, with an option to purchase a gourmet dog meal for $10. Tickets are available online at https://www.dakinhumane.org/mutts-and-mimosas.html

For more information, visit dakinhumane.org.