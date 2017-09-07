Orlando International Airport closing Saturday due to Hurricane Irma

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Commercial flights will cease at Orlando International Airport at 5 p.m. on Saturday due to Hurricane Irma.

The airport made the announcement on its website on Thursday morning.

So far, all airports in the Tampa Bay area are operating on a normal schedule. Miami International Airport will shut down when sustained winds reach 55 miles per hour.

MIA is not a designated hurricane shelter. Operations at the airport stop when winds reach sustained winds of 55 MPH#HurricaneIrma 1/2 — Miami Int'l Airport (@iflymia) September 5, 2017

Here are some links to major Florida airports if you need to check on a flight:

