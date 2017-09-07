Orlando International Airport closing Saturday due to Hurricane Irma

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Commercial flights will cease at Orlando International Airport at 5 p.m. on Saturday due to Hurricane Irma.
The airport made the announcement on its website on Thursday morning.
So far, all airports in the Tampa Bay area are operating on a normal schedule. Miami International Airport will shut down when sustained winds reach 55 miles per hour.
Here are some links to major Florida airports if you need to check on a flight:
- Miami International Airport
- Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport
- Tampa International Airport
- Orlando International Airport
- St. Pete Clearwater International Airport
- Palm Beach International Airport
- Sarasota Bradenton International Airport
- Southwest Florida International Airport
- Jacksonville International Airport
- Key West International Airport
You can track the status of all flights arriving and departing from Bradley International Airport using our Flight Tracker tool.