Oregon wildfire continues to grow

(KGW/NBC News) Firefighters battling Oregon’s massive Eagle Creek fire are keeping a close eye on changing weather conditions.

The nearly 33,000-acre wildfire has forced hundreds of evacuations and closed several miles of Interstate 84.

The fire was only five-percent contained as of Wednesday night.

Officials Wednesday night were hopeful they’d seen the worst of the fire. Still, they weren’t taking any chances. Nearly 1,000 emergency personnel focused on containment and fire lines were established near Cascade Locks and Bridal Veil.

The last evacuation order was issued early Tuesday afternoon. In addition to the evacuations in Multnomah County, Hood River County has closed all forest land for recreational use.

