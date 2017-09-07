Nueva Esperanza in Holyoke collecting supplies to help Puerto Rico

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke’s Puerto Rican community is rallying to help victims of Hurricane Irma.

As part of the National Puerto Rican Agenda, Nueva Esperanza on Main Street in Holyoke is organizing a donation drive. It officially starts Friday, but they did not turn people away on Thursday, such as an older couple originally from Puerto Rico, who made a $30 contribution.

Nueva Esperanza is looking for essential items, such as water, toiletries, baby formula, and even gift cards to popular chain stores.

“Holyoke is the number one city per capita with Puerto Ricans, and western Massachusetts itself has a large concentration of people from the Caribbean islands, whether it’s Puerto Rico, Cuba, the Dominican Republic. Hurricane Irma has truly devastated the Caribbean nations and islands, and we felt compelled to action,” said Nelson Roman, Executive Director of Nueva Esperanza.

Nueva Esperanza will be collecting the supplies until September 30. They are also calling on people with skills, such as carpentry and medical expertise, to deploy to Puerto Rico in person.

Roman, whose grandfather is safe in Puerto Rico, says he is collaborating with members of the National Puerto Rican Agenda in Connecticut, Rhode Island, and New York.