CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – It may be back to school time, but that doesn’t mean it’s not time for ice cream! Nancy Parent, owner of Tiers of Joy in Ludlow, showed us how to make No Churn Cherry Ice Cream.

No Churn Cherry Ice Cream

Ingredients

3 cups COLD heavy cream

14 ounce can sweetened condensed milk

1 tsp vanilla

1 cup hand crushed graham crackers (4 whole crackers)

1 cup cherry pie filling (or any flavor your family likes)

Instructions

Using an electric mixer, beat the cold heavy cream on medium high speed until STIFF peaks form (about 2-3 minutes)

Fold in the sweetened, condensed milk and vanilla and completely incorporate with your spatula. Then fold in the graham crackers

Pour/spoon half of the mixture into the loaf pan

Spoon half of the pie filling on top and swirl it around with the butter knife

Add the remaining cream mixture on top and top that with the last half of the pie filling. Again swirl it with a butter knife.

Freeze. After 4 hours cover the loaf pan LIGHTLY with plastic wrap and continue to freeze for another 4 hours before serving

You can choose to scoop it our to serve. You could cut slices and serve on top of a brownie bar. Use your imagination and enjoy!