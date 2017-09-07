No charges in Belchertown crash that killed pedestrian

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – Charges will not be filed in connection to a crash that killed a pedestrian in Belchertown three weeks ago.

Sixty-Five year old Margaret Kemp of Belchertown was killed late on the night of August 19, when she was struck by a car near the intersection of Routes 9 and 202.

Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, told 22News that following an investigation by Belchertown and State Police, the DA’s office decided not to pursue any criminal charges. Carey says that the driver who had struck Kemp had remained at the crash site and cooperated with authorities in their investigation.

Also, investigators determined that the driver was not intoxicated or on drugs. Carey says that cell phone use was also ruled out as a factor leading to the crash.

Carey says that the DA’s office had earlier shared the news with Kemp’s family that they weren’t pursuing criminal charges, and they expressed their condolences for her loss.

Related Coverage