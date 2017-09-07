Massachusetts communities to receive grants for water improvement

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Eighteen communities, including two in western Massachusetts, are getting funding from the state to pay for improvements to drinking water and wastewater infrastructure.

Water infrastructure upkeep can be expensive, but it helps keep the water you rely on clean.

The state is granting more than $7.6 million in loan forgiveness for 24 water projects in Massachusetts.

Treasurer Deborah Goldberg announced the grants Wednesday that provide funds to cities and towns most in need of help to pay for improvements to drinking water and wastewater infrastructure.

Chicopee and Hadley received a total of more than $750,000 in loan forgiveness from the state.

Hadley will use the money to improve a 100-year-old Russell Street water main that has caused loss of water service and traffic disruptions.

Cities and towns will now be able to use the money put toward loan repayments for other local needs.