Last Air Force C-5A has left Westover for ‘boneyard’

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Westover Air Reserve Base bid farewell to its last C-5A Galaxy, which took off on its final flight into retirement Thursday morning.

The aircraft is headed to the Air Force boneyard at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona, where it will stay.

C-5A tail 0461 is the last A model in the entire Air Force inventory.

The Air Force’s B model C-5s were sent to Lockheed Martin to be upgraded into C-5M Super Galaxies, whereas the A models are being retired.

Airmen with the 439th Airlift Wing have been flying both the C-5A and C-5B models since 1987. The reserve base’s upgraded C-5Ms are returning to Westover from Lockheed Martin one-by-one.

Upgrades to the aircraft include brand new, more fuel efficient engines, which residents in the Pioneer Valley may also notice to be much quieter.