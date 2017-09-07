It’s gameday! Patriots to take on the Chiefs

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – The champs are back! The regular season of the NFL kicks off Thursday night, right here on 22News.

September 7th is finally here. #GoPats — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 7, 2017

The Super Bowl champions will be defending their title against the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m., but first, let’s take a look back at the crazy off season leading up to Week 1.

Tom Brady’s Super Bowl jersey was stolen…and then returned.

There were actual GOATS at Patriots training camp for Brady’s 40th birthday.

Tomorrow: regular season No. 1⃣8⃣ begins for No. 1⃣2⃣. pic.twitter.com/f5Hd4Ch7kQ — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 6, 2017

Did you know Brady is a best-selling author now, too?

Some say Brady jinxed himself by agreeing to be on the cover of this year’s Madden game. Some players who have been on the cover in the past have gotten hurt or had a bad year the following season. Brady showed the world he isn’t superstitions, by smashing a mirror with a hammer and then walking under a ladder.

Gillette Stadium is going to need some remodeling…there’s not enough room to hang the team’s fifth Super Bowl banner!

#BannerWeek is underway and the field preparation continues! pic.twitter.com/XOFVSc0Ba7 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 4, 2017

The last time the two teams met was during the AFC divisional playoffs last year. The Patriots won that game 27-10.

The last time the Chiefs came to town for opening week, Brady limped off the field with an injury that ended his season.

Still, the Pats are 3-0 on Thursday season openers and Brady is 52-1 at home against AFC opponents since 2007.

If you are going to the game Thursday night, there will be a special Super Bowl champion pre-game ceremony, so get to your seat early.

Whether you’re at the game or home, share your experience with us! We want to see photos of you and your family in your Patriots gear for tonight’s game! Send your photos to ReportIt@wwlp.com!