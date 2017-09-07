Irma serves as reminder for of need for disaster preparedness

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Concerns about Hurricane Irma coincide with the observance of Springfield’s Disaster Preparedness Month.

The city’s director of emergency preparedness, Bob Hassett, told 22News that western Massachusetts faces its peak danger during hurricane season in the second week of September. Hassett said that Irma doesn’t likely pose a threat calling for evacuation around here, but people should have an emergency plan for their family in case any storm causes flooding.

“Make sure your insurance is ready. Remember that homeowner’s insurance does not cover flooding,” Hassett said.

As part of a personal disaster preparedness plan, Hassett recommends having a communications system to stay in touch with loved ones.