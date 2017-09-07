Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean as it nears Florida

FLORIDA (WWLP) – Authorities in the US Virgin Islands say the category five hurricane caused catastrophic damage as it ripped through Wednesday and Thursday.

More than one million people are without power in Puerto Rico after Irma caused widespread damage.

The US territory’s electric power authority says it’s unclear how long outages will last.

The hurricane is expected to hit Florida at some point Saturday night or early Sunday. Experts say the storm could weaken to a still very dangerous category four, but as of now remains a category five hurricane.

Florida Governor Rick Scott is urging everyone in evacuation zones to leave.

At least ten people have died from the storm.