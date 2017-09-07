Hurricane Irma affecting western Massachusetts “snowbirds”

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As Hurricane Irma gets closer to the Florida coast, many western Massachusetts residents are worried about their vacation homes.

Local residents told 22News they feel helpless having to watch the damage from miles away.

Hurricane Irma has set a new record sustaining 185 mile-per-hour winds for over 24-hours.Forecasters said the destructive storm could punish the entire Atlantic coast of Florida.

Despite the distance, many in western Massachusetts are bracing for the potential impact.

Local residents told 22News they hope their Florida homes are still standing after the hurricane strikes.

Westfield resident, Madison Keigwin told 22News, “My grandparents actually have a house in Florida over around Daytona Beach and I guess that’s one of the places that’s going to get hit with it. So I mean it’s pretty upsetting, it’s tough.”

If you have a home in Florida, Pioneer Valley AAA urges you to contact your neighbors to check on your property.

Sue Como, Manager of Travel Operations and Member Services told 22News, “Stay in touch with the neighbors in the area of where your homes are. A lot of the areas are being evacuated, especially on the east coast, so they’re all moving inland or further up the coast if they’re able to do so.”

If you can’t contact neighbors, Komo said “Florida Power and Light’s” automated text service provides updates on power loss in the area of your second home.