Homeless camping out on Greenfield Town Common

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Homeless people have been setting up camp on the Greenfield Town Common.

Two camping tents were set up in front of Town Hall on Wednesday. On Thursday, those same two tents were tucked away under two shrubs.

Ralph Provost told 22News that he had camped on the Town Common before he found an open shelter. He explained why some people find the area appealing.

“We’re under lights, there’s traffic, there’s police patrolling, and there’s pedestrians around all night. It’s the best sense of security we have at the time,” Provost said.

Greenfield Mayor William Martin told 22News that state law allows anyone, including homeless people, to camp at the common, though they cannot permanently live there. He said, however, that the Town Council could put together an ordinance to ban people from staying on the common.

Greenfield’s police chief is conducting a review of the matter.