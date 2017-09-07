Franklin County Fair kicks-off with new features this year

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Thursday was opening day at the Franklin County Fair in Greenfield.

The Franklin County Fair is the largest event in Greenfield and an annual fall tradition.

“A hometown feel of the people being here you can walk up and chat with anybody it’s like being at family reunion almost,” Betty Ringwood of Colrain told 22News.

The event always gets its fair share of first timers.

“I was hoping there would be some baby animals and tractors for this little guy to see and I think we’re in luck,” said Crystal Nilsson of Deerfield.

Along with plenty of farm animals, new features this year includes performances from marvelous mutts, and police K-9s. There’ll also be a fried dough and hot dog eating contest.

This year, 22News partnered with the Franklin County Agricultural Society that runs the fair.

The Franklin County Fair had all the usual fair favorites, like fried dough, fun shows and assortment of rides but it’s agricultural theme is what makes it different from the rest.

“This is based on agriculture so on that fact we are still very strong compared to the others with the agriculture features, the animals the cattle the sheep,” Fred Stein, President of the Franklin County Fair told 22News.

This year’s fair will feature two demolition derbies and an oxen truck pull. Stein expects at least 25,000 visitors by the fair’s end on Sunday.

The Franklin County Fair runs from September 7 through September 10.