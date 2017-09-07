Florida man pleads guilty to distributing cocaine in Springfield

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Florida man pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court in Springfield to distributing cocaine.

Angel Martinez, 39, of Tampa, pleaded guilty Thursday to distributing cocaine in Springfield on May 19, 2015. U.S. District Court Judge Mark G. Mastroianni scheduled sentencing for Nov. 30, 2017.

The charge of distribution of cocaine provides for a sentence of no greater than 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $1 million.

Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Acting United States Attorney William D. Weinreb and Harold H. Shaw, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Field Division, made the announcement Thursday.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Katharine A. Wagner of Weinreb’s Springfield Branch Office is prosecuting the case.