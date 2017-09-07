Dr. Phil – “‘Help! My mother is obsessed with being me'”

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – Taylor says her mom, Michelle, dresses and acts inappropriately, posts “half-naked” pictures on social media and is obsessed with looking “on fleek.”

She claims her mom is an obsessive narcissist who never matured past the age of 17 and cares more about being her “bestie” and looking like her than being a parent Taylor can look up to and admire.

Taylor also claims that her mom is a recovering alcoholic who ruined her childhood and is to blame for her having no life skills.

Michelle says she looks good for her age and is proud of it. She says her daughter is a spoiled brat and that she gave her the tools she needs to be independent, but Taylor refuses to use them.

Can Dr. Phil help save this mother-daughter relationship?

