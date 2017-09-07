DPH: Most Hampden County nursing homes performing below average

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News first told you about the state’s investigation into JGS Lifecare’s nursing home in Longmeadow. The Department of Public Health has frozen their admission, so the facility cannot accept new patients.

JGS Lifecare has a September 15 deadline to fix several problems, or it risks losing its provider agreement.

22News did some digging, and found that the majority of nursing homes in Hampden County are underperforming. The Department of Public Health scores facilities based on several factors.

There are 31 nursing homes in the county, of which 21 scored below the state average. Click here to see those scores.