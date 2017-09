WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – A power outage in Ware has been affecting hundreds of residents for nearly 12 hours.

According to the National Grid outage map, 329 customers are without power in Ware as of 6:00 a.m. Thursday. The estimated restoration time for the outage is 7:00 in the morning.

The outage began Wednesday just before 7:30 p.m.

22News left a message with National Grid for more information about what caused the outage.