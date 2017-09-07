Credit reporting agency Equifax hit by massive cybersecurity breach

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The people who track your credit said they’ve been hacked, and your personal information could be at risk as a result of one of the biggest cyber-security breaches ever.

Equifax announced Thursday that a giant-cyber security breach compromised the personal information of as many as 143-million Americans. That’s almost half the population of the USA.

The accessed information includes names, social security numbers, birth dates, addresses and in some cases, even drivers licenses.

The breach occurred between mid-may and July. Equifax said it discovered the hack July 29th.

“This is clearly a disappointing event for our company, and one that strikes at the heart of who we are and what we do,” said Equifax chairman and CEO Richard F. Smith.

From Equifax website: “The company has found no evidence of unauthorized activity on Equifax’s core consumer or commercial credit reporting databases.”

Equifax is offering free credit monitoring for a year.

To enroll, go to http://www.equifaxsecurity2017.com, and click on the Check Potential Impact tab.