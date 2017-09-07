Class of 2017 to be enshrined in Basketball Hall of Fame

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Class of 2017 will be enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame Friday night.

Southwick’s Rebecca Lobo, Tracy McGrady and Kansas Coach Bill Self will be the biggest names this year.

Lobo is thrilled, she grew up going to the old hall of fame as a kid, now she becomes a permanent fixture in the new one.

“I think it’s kind of hitting home,” said Lobo. “The significance of it, because as I said, I went to the old hall of fame when I was a kid, so I understand the magnitude of what it meant, never thinking it was something that could happen to me.”

McGrady was one of the best to ever play the game.

Now McGrady lives in Houston and has taken in friends due to the Hurricane. It’s not overshadowing this achievement for him, but it’s definitely on his mind.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” said McGrady. “It’s one thing to see it on the news, but to actually see it, it’s devastating.”

McGrady and ten others will be enshrined in the hoop hall Friday night.

The ceremony will be at Springfield’s Symphony Hall.