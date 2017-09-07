Chief: “We will do better” after nurse’s arrest

(KSL) Flooded with thousands of outraged emails, calls and social media posts from across the nation about the arrest of nurse Alex Wubbels, the Salt Lake City Council, mayor’s office and police chief have been getting the same questions over and over:

Why haven’t the officers involved been fired? And why weren’t the officers placed on administrative leave immediately, rather than after the video was broadcast on local, then national news?

When asked about that reasoning Tuesday, Chief Mike Brown said, “Look, hindsight’s 20-20.”

“If we knew everything or if things had been different, perhaps we would have put them on admin leave right out of the chute,” Brown said. “I don’t have an answer that really makes people feel good about that right now other than please rest assured we will hold our officers accountable. We initiated that internal investigation right out of the chute.”

Body camera video shows Utah police detective arrest a nurse who refused to draw blood from a patient without a warrant.