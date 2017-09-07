Chicopee offering new transportation options for seniors

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Seniors in Chicopee will be offered van service to local grocery stores, as well as banks and pharmacies starting this fall. The new transportation options through the RiverMills Center are being offered, thanks to a $10,000 grant from WestMass ElderCare.

“For years, there has been a demand for shopping trips, and now we can offer this added transportation service to the city’s older adult population,” Chicopee Council on Aging Executive Director Sherry Manyak said. “We thank WestMass ElderCare for approving this grant. The Council on Aging has a long history of collaborating with WestMass ElderCare and their continued support of our mission is truly appreciated.”

The money will go toward paying a stipend for their drivers, but Council on Aging Chair Claire Gemme says it will also help them toward their goal of ultimately getting a new van.

The new service will be available starting October 2, and will allow seniors to make stops at Big Y, Stop & Shop, Ocean State Job Lot, and Walmart- all located on Memorial Drive. They will also be stopping at local banks and pharmacies. The service will be offered on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.

They will continue to offer transportation for seniors to the RiverMills Center, as well as to doctor’s appointments and the hairdresser.