Change of plea expected in 2016 Plainfield school bus mishap that killed 9-year-old girl

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A school bus driver may plead guilty to charges connected to the death of an 9-year-old girl in Hampshire County last year.

Northwestern District Attorney’s Office Spokeswoman Mary Carey told 22News that Tendzin Parsons will be in Northampton District Court Friday for a possible change of plea.

Parsons, a Hawley resident, was arraigned in May 2017 on a charge of negligent motor vehicle homicide in connection with the death of 9-year-old Summer Steele of Plainfield on October 28, 2016.

Parsons was released and ordered to not operate a motor vehicle, surrender passport forthwith and to not leave the Commonwealth without the permission of the probation department.

The DA’s office said Steele died as a result of injuries she suffered after becoming caught in the door of the school bus Parsons was driving that afternoon.

The 9-year-old was a student at Sanderson Academy.