Case targets use of public funds to repair houses of worship

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts’ highest court is stepping into a dispute over whether public funds can be used to restore a historic church.

The Supreme Judicial Court will hear arguments Thursday in a closely watched case that could have a big impact on historic preservation in Massachusetts.

A group of Acton residents say the state’s constitution bars the town from giving more than $100,000 in taxpayer-funded grants to the Acton Congregational Church to refurbish stained glass windows and identify other needs.

The town says the funding is appropriate because it’s supporting the preservation of a historic structure, not furthering a religious purpose. A lower court sided with Acton last year.

The American Civil Liberties Union is supporting the residents, who say they should not be forced to support a religious institution with their tax dollars.