Are you prepared for an emergency?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker declared September “Emergency Preparedness Month” in Massachusetts and Mayor Domenic Sarno is set to do the same for the City of Springfield.

Events like Hurricane Harvey & disasters here in MA over the last decade are reminders of the importance of emergency preparedness. #ReadyMA https://t.co/GzqUqMxqnT — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) September 5, 2017

Sarno and Health and Human Service officials will hold a meeting at City Hall Thursday to raise awareness on the importance of keeping our communities safe and ready for public health emergencies or disasters.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency is encouraging people to:

Be informed

Make a plan

Build an emergency kit

Get involved

The mayor told 22News that having gone through this ourselves with the tornado and nor’easter in 2011, being properly prepared throughout the city extremely important.