Are you prepared for an emergency?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker declared September “Emergency Preparedness Month” in Massachusetts and Mayor Domenic Sarno is set to do the same for the City of Springfield.
Sarno and Health and Human Service officials will hold a meeting at City Hall Thursday to raise awareness on the importance of keeping our communities safe and ready for public health emergencies or disasters.
The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency is encouraging people to:
- Be informed
- Make a plan
- Build an emergency kit
- Get involved
The mayor told 22News that having gone through this ourselves with the tornado and nor’easter in 2011, being properly prepared throughout the city extremely important.