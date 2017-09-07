Ahead of Irma, Bradley travelers heading to and from Florida

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – With the eye of Irma just days away from the U.S. mainland, some people are rushing to get to Florida to prepare and ride out the storm, while others are doing everything they can to get out. People in Irma’s cone of uncertainty, like David McCrum have evacuated.

“One of friends is still there for another week so I am kind of worried about them. They’ve spoken to the hotel and they have evacuation plans ready in case they need it,” said McCrum.

The arrivals and departures board here at Bradley International Airport is still green. Paying for a flight is the problem.

“It’s been pretty difficult,” said Nelson Roman of Holyoke. “Today looking at it and spending over $600 plus to get round trip tickets. It’s going to be difficult to get there.”

At this point, for Floridians looking to escape Hurricane Irma, it can be an expensive ordeal with domestic flights as high as $3,000. But Jet Blue and American are among the carriers capping fares at $99 for one-way direct flights.

The cheapest flights we found from Florida to Hartford were $442, while the most expensive was nearly $1,000.

After a hug and a kiss from a concerned loved one, Rich Guise went back home to Florida after a New England vacation.

“To hunker down,” said Guise. “I’ll follow all the recommendations that the Governor has made if we need to evacuate and all that stuff.”

At around $225, flights from Hartford to Miami are slightly less expensive than from Miami to Hartford.