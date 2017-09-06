What’s next for the dreamers?

(NBC News) President Trump’s decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or “DACA,” has hundreds of thousands wondering where they’ll be in six months.

800,000 “dreamers,” children brought to the United States illegally, are now at risk for deportation unless Congress acts.

“This is not a legal decision. This was a political decision,” says United We Dream Executive Director Cristina Jimenez.

President Trump defended ending DACA, saying “I have a love for these people and hopefully now Congress will be able to help them and do it properly.”

Under rules announced by Attorney General Jeff Sessions, no new applications will be accepted. The program will phase out in just over two years.

President Obama issued the executive order that created DACA. He calls the decision to rescind the pogram “wrong” and “cruel.”

Trump supporters say it’s not about the dreamers, but instead about the law.

“I think this was unconstitutionally done,” says North Carolina’s Senator Richard Burr. “Congress should be the one that legislates on it.”

