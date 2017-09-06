Western New England University partnering with Springfield school

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – They have been informally collaborating for 10 years, but Wednesday, the John J. Duggan Academy and Western New England University signed-on to an official three-year partnership. The partnership will give young students at Duggan inspiration for a successful future in education- right across the street.

The middle schoolers at Duggan are not ready for college yet, of course, but they are being exposed to the college atmosphere through tutoring, mentoring, internships, a robotics summer camp, and collaborations with civil engineers, law, and pharmacy students.

“I participated in the robotics program at Sleith Hall, the College of Engineering, and it definitely did open up some doors for me,” seventh grader Christopher Marti said.

“In today’s society, we have to take advantage of every opportunity that we can to engage with students in planning their future,” Western New England University President Anthony Caprio said.

Located right next to each other, the partnership makes sense in location, but the schools also say that they share a common passion for teaching and learning outside the classroom.

Springfield Superintendent of Schools Daniel Warwick called the collaboration a model for other schools in the district.