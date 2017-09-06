Victim of Springfield shooting has died; 11th homicide of 2017

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man who was shot earlier this week in Springfield has died.

Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office, told 22News that David Correa, 28, died from his injuries as a result of a shooting that had been reported in the city’s Brightwood neighborhood Monday night.

Springfield Police Capt. Robert Strempek told 22News that police received a call about a shooting on Orchard Street at around 5:00 that night. He said that two gunshot victims had walked into Baystate Medical Center, about five minutes apart from one another.

One of the victims had been shot in the hip, the other in the arm. Police had initially said that both victims were expected to survive.

There is no word at this time on the condition of the second shooting victim.

Correa is the 11th homicide victim in the city of Springfield this year.