Victim of Granby motorcycle crash identified

GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – Granby police have released the name of a man killed in a motorcycle crash on Carver Street Tuesday afternoon.

Granby Police Lt. Kevin O’Grady told 22News that Michael Bearse, 57, of Hampden, was killed in the collision between his motorcycle and a pickup truck.

O’Grady says that when police got to the crash site, near 134 Carver Street, they found Bearse unconscious and a passenger on the motorcycle suffering from an injury to her arm. Both Bearse and the passenger were taken to local hospitals by ambulance, but Bearse died on arrival.

Granby police, the state police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction section, and state troopers assigned to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office are looking into the cause of the crash.