Turners Falls students beginning school year without mascot

TURNERS FALLS, Mass, (WWLP) – The new school year has begun at Turners Falls High School, but a contentious issue from last year remains unresolved: the issue of a nickname for the school’s athletic teams.

In May, the Gill-Montague Regional School Committee voted 6-3 in February to eliminate the school’s “Indians” nickname and logo, due to concerns that the nickname was offensive to Native Americans. Many in the area disagreed with the decision, with 75% of Montague voters saying that they wanted to keep the nickname, in a nonbinding referendum vote back in May. Voters in Erving (which is not part of the district but sends students to Turners Falls High School) also voted to keep the nickname, but alter the logo.

The school committee established draft criteria for a new mascot for the school, which included that the mascot be non-gender-specific and not represent any group based on its race, religion, or culture.

22News reporter Mike Masciadrelli is taking a look at where this ongoing controversy stands, and whether a new mascot will be unveiled anytime soon.