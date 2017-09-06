Trump tweet muddies waters on DACA

(NBC News) What’s next for DACA?

President Trump says the future of nearly 800,000 undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children now lies in the hands of Congress, but at the same time appears to be backing away from his controversial decision to end the program.

In a Tuesday night tweet Mr. Trump seemed to back away from his own decision, writing “If Congress cannot act to legalize DACA – I will revisit the issue.”

Congress now has 6 months to legalize DACA (something the Obama Administration was unable to do). If they can't, I will revisit this issue! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 6, 2017

In a surprise turn Wednesday, the president went against the wishes of his own party, making a deal with Democratic leaders to fund the government for three months, avoiding a government shutdown.

The president also suggested Democratics Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi might actually be his allies on DACA.

“Today was a good day in a generally very partisan town and let’s hope we can continue to work together for the good of Americans,” Schumer said after their meeting.

With Congress already saddled with a laundry list of must-do items, others worry this would only further divide the party over an emotional subject, and immigration reform still faces stiff resistance from some Republicans.

“They came here to live in the shadows and we’re not denying them that opportunity to live in the shadows,” Iowa’s Rep. Steve King said of the DACA recipients known as “dreamers.”

