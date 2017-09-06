Trips to Florida and Puerto Rico being canceled ahead of Hurricane Irma

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hurricane Irma is barreling through the Caribbean and western Massachusetts residents are checking on their family members down south.

22News spoke to members of Springfield’s Puerto Rican community about their family in Puerto Rico.

Grisel Delgado was at New World Travel Adventure in Springfield getting some expert advice for her trip to the U.S. island territory.

She leaves September 25, and will spend a week volunteering at schools and distributing notebooks and backpacks to kids who need them.

Delgado has family in Jauca, Puerto Rico on the island’s southern coast.

“They are doing good, the Hurricane is going to come by San Juan,” Delgado told 22News. “They are getting water and food all together and some people are preparing their homes.”

The Manager of New World Travel Adventure, Doreen Coakley Rodriguez told 22News many people are re-booking their trips to Puerto Rico, while others are even more eager to get to Florida and Puerto Rico ahead of Irma.

Cruises and airlines are already canceling.