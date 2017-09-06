Thieves try to use stolen forklift to steal ATM

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — Buda police are searching for a thief or thieves who stole a forklift and then tried to steal an ATM, but ran away without any cash.

Around 3:50 a.m. Wednesday officers found the construction equipment wedged in the drive through of the First State Bank Central Texas on Main Street. They also found a U-Haul truck behind the building which was still running.

The Skytrack Loader forklift had been stolen from the new city of Buda Municipal Building site off Main Street, and the U-Haul had been taken from Dollar Tile, according to police.

Even though the ATM suffered extensive damage, police say the suspect(s) was not able to access the money.

No one is in custody and police ask anyone with information to call Detective Fleming at 512-312-1001.

