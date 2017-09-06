Stroke death rates stall

(NBC News) The United States is no longer making steady progress in preventing stroke deaths.

The Centers for Disease Control reports the long-term decline in stroke mortality rates has stalled in 37 states and Washington D.C. since the year 2000.

“In some cases, we’re seeing a bit of a reversal or an uptick,” adds the CDC’s Robert Merritt.

Stroke death rates increased in the Hispanic population between 2013 and 2015. Blacks continue to have the highest rates overall.

Doctors blame uncontrolled high blood pressure, high cholesterol, Type 2 diabetes, obesity, poor diet and lack of exercise.

“Middle-aged men in particular, like myself, don’t like going to the doctor and that puts you at an increased risk if you have something like hypertension or high cholesterol,” Merritt says.

Almost 800,000 people have a stroke each year, and doctors say the vast majority, 80-percent, can be prevented with lifestyle changes.

