Springfield working to increase efficiency of city homes

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield homeowners may be surprised to learn that their homes are the biggest cause of greenhouse gas emissions in the city.

A new study has revealed that homes are responsible for more than 31% of Springfield’s emissions, and if the city is to reach its goal of reducing those gasses by 80% by the year 2050, homeowners will have to take certain steps.

Springfield Housing Department Director Gerry McCafferty explains one big problem homeowners have.

“They don’t have enough insulation. They’re losing lots of energy through their windows and their walls and roofs. It’s just adding more insulation in the attic, for instance,” McCafferty said.

McCafferty and Mayor Domenic Sarno recommend getting an energy audit of your home. Click here to sign up.