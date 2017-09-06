Springfield man arrested for burglary in Connecticut

SOMERS Conn. (WWLP) – A Springfield man has been charged with breaking into a Connecticut home last month.

Connecticut State Police said they believe 33-year-old Darnell Ross of Springfield broke into a Somers, Connecticut house on August 17 and stole jewelry.

Police said Ross was arrested Tuesday and charged with 3rd degree burglary, 1st degree larceny and 3rd degree criminal mischief.

Ross was ordered held on $50,000 bail.

The Enfield police, East Longmeadow police, Springfield police departments, State Police and Connecticut State Police detectives carried out the investigation.

Ross was scheduled to appear at Rockville Superior Court on Wednesday.