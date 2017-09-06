Speed Skating Bronze Medalist inspires the next Olympians

PARK CITY, Utah (Nexstar) – Every Olympian has a story, how they became one of the best of the best in the world. Usually this story includes a love for their sport. But for bronze medalist Allison Baver, she didn’t start her Olympic sport until high school.

“Becoming an Olympian was a journey, it was almost like a life purpose.” Allison Baver – 2010 Bronze Medalist

Her quest for Olympic glory began with a non Olympic sport.

“When I was in fourth grade I decided to join the speed skating team.” Allison Baver – 2010 Bronze Medalist

On roller skates, it wasn’t until years later as a junior in high school that she switched skates and moved to the ice.

“So I started a little bit late.” Allison Baver – 2010 Bronze Medalist

But she caught up quickly.

“Once I made the commitment it was all day everyday.” Allison Baver – 2010 Bronze Medalist

Just 15 month after switching sport. “I broke the American record and beat second place by 2 seconds.”

Her journey was in the fast lane, Allison went to three Olympic games winning a bronze in 2010.

“Once an Olympian always an Olympian.”

Now that her sports career is over, this skater is keeping the Olympic flame going.

“For me it was about continuing to be involved in something that really meant a lot to me.”

Allison is the Vice President of the Olympians and Paralympians Association “We are really inspiring Olympism throughout the country.”

She’s also teaching kids to be better and be active through the Off The Ice Foundation. “I’m having a lot of fun with the kids, teaching them to skate faster, turn better.”

Allison Baver, a bronze medalist who’s using her unique story to inspire the next wave of Olympians.

Allison also has launched a line of clothing, its available on her website ALLISONBAVER.COM

In this web exclusive, former Olympic speed skater Allison Beaver talks about what it’s like to transition to life after the Olympics.

“Well, when the torch is extinguished, you know, at the Olympic Games, at first, you’re like – what am I gonna do tomorrow?? haha I don’t have to go to practice?! There’s almost a feeling of, it’s a bittersweet feeling because you’re kind of free to do whatever you want, but at the same time, you’re so used to that regimen and that’s something that’s a part of you. You’re once an Olympian, always an Olympian. I think athletes either stay in the sport, or stay active and involved as a coach or something like that, or they just do a 360 and change overnight. I’ve seen, a few months later, I have some teammates that have gotten married, had families and moved on pretty seamlessly, and then you have some who do struggle with that transition. I think that it’s because of the sport and who you are. It’s such a part of your identity. For me, I’ve been an Olympic athlete, I’ve been top three in the world for a decade, so to just put that behind, that’s a little bit hard to do. To be like, ok, checking that off my list, on to the next thing. It’s definitely something that’s difficult. You have to be prepared and be ready for the transition. Luckily, I did go to college and I got my MBA, so I was a little… I tried to make sure I was as prepared as I could be for that transition, but to be honest, it wasn’t as easy as I thought it would be. You know, it was one of those things where I had to recognize that it was a transition. And to look back at my career and be happy for what I did accomplish because as an athlete, you always want to do better. You always want that extra medal or to go to those extra Games. That’s why that pursuit of excellence, now I’m transferring that into a different career with fashion design.” Allison Baver

