September declared as “Emergency Preparedness Month” in Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker has declared September “Emergency Preparedness Month” in Massachusetts.

As part of the effort to encourage families to plan ahead for emergencies, the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency is encouraging people to develop emergency plans, build an emergency kit, and be informed.

Disasters like Hurricanes “Harvey” and “Irma” serve as reminders of the importance of being prepared.

“Escape plans for a fire or flood are important,” Jennifer Curtis of West Springfield told 22News. “I’ve been thinking a lot over the last week about the pets, and what would we do if something happened and we would need to find a spot for our animals.”