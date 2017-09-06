Self-driving cars could be on the road sooner than you think

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Soon, you could start seeing more self-driving cars on the road.

On Wednesday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill to regulate self-driving cars.

“Forget about the Jetsons, it’s over. The future of the automobile is here,” said Rep. Fred Upton (R-MI).

The House passed a bill to create a framework of regulations and speed up the rollout of self-driving cars.

Ohio Republican Congressman Bob Latta says the bill will spur innovation, “U.S. companies are investing major resources in the research and development of this technology and should not be held up by regulatory barriers created when self-driving cars were just science fiction.”

The bipartisan measure would require the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to develop new safety standards for self-driving cars. It would also give manufacturers more freedom to test cars.

Automakers could introduce 25,000 self-driving cars that don’t meet existing auto standards in the first year. In three years, the cap would jump to 100,000 annually.

“This bill will give the automotive industry the tools it needs to completely revolutionize how we’re going to get around for generations to come,” said Rep. Fred Upton (R-MI).

Some consumer groups worry the bill will weaken safety standards. However, supporters say self-driving cars will make roads safer by eliminating human error.

“It means we’re going to improve mobility for seniors and people with disabilities, we’re going to reduce congestion on the road, improve energy consumption and as everyone has said — we’re actually going to improve safety on the road,” said Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI).

The bill also requires manufactures to have privacy and cybersecurity measures in place, before selling a self-driving car.

The bill now heads to the Senate.